The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing at Falmouth Beach outside Fredericksburg.
Authorities say the boy went under in the Rappahannock River late this afternoon and did not resurface.
The sheriff's office dive and drone teams are on scene and asking the public to avoid the area.
