The last tenant at Landmark Mall may be closing up shop.
The Sears store in the mall in Alexandria has begun running newspaper ads announcing a store closing sale and has also posted jobs for cashiers.
The news was first reported by the Washington Business Journal.
Mall owner Howard Hughes Corp. announced plans in 2017 to close the mall and redevelop the property after it bought the Macy's store on the site.
Other than the Sears store, the mall was closed shortly thereafter. Most recently it was used to shoot scenes for the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie.
The trailer was released in December and the movie was supposed to be out in June, but it has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
