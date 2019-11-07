The Sears store at Manassas Mall will close by February as part of another shutdown of Sears and Kmart stores across the country.
Transformco, which purchased substantial assets of Sears Holding Company last year, says it has faced "a difficult retail environment and other challenges."
In a news release Thursday, the company said it has made "the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores."
The closings include 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmarts, including the Sears locations at Manassas Mall and Spotsylvania Towne Center outside Fredericksburg.
Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2.
Following these closures, Transformco will operate 182 Sears and Kmart stores.
"We will continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint, consistent with our overall retail and service strategy," the company said in a news release.
The Sears in Manassas has been an anchor for Manassas Mall since the 1980s.
Click here for a full list of Sears and Kmart closings.
(2) comments
Bad attitude, high prices and poor customer service are what took this store down.
I stopped going to Manassas Mall a few years ago and went to the Sears store at Fair Oaks. Service was good and they had renovated the place so it looked really nice. Sorry they closed that one.
