The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 within the agency.
The deputy, who serves in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center, tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend. The deputy, who last worked on April 7, is assigned to a contained control room within the facility. On Friday, prior to his next scheduled shift, he had a low-grade fever. He followed LCSO and CDC guidance by calling-off work and isolating himself. He is recovering and today has no symptoms.
The deputy had no physical contact with any inmates and had limited contact with five staff members. The staff members were all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) at various times throughout the shift within the control room. The five staff members he was in contact with have self-quarantined as a precaution but have either tested negative or have no symptoms.
It is unclear where the deputy contracted the virus, but there is no indication that the virus is a result of any contact within the Adult Detention Center.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving any other staff member or inmate within the facility.
The first deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 worked in a specialized unit within the Field Operations Division and had no close contact with the community during the week prior. He has since fully recovered and has returned to work.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) continues to implement precautionary measures in the field and our facilities and is working closely with the Loudoun County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health Epidemiologist to prevent community spread and ensure the health and safety of our staff and our community.
Early on the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office initiated the below measures to ensure the health and well-being of the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center inmates and staff at the facility:
- The Loudoun County Medical contractor increased the observation and assessment of all incoming inmates entering the facility.
- A tiered approach has been implemented for inmates entering the facility upon arrest or transfer. Inmates who enter the facility will continue to spend the normal 48-72 hours in intake to await their TB/medical clearance. If after the 48-72 hours they exhibit no signs of sickness (cold, flu, etc.) they will be transferred to a new medical observation unit for 12 to 14 days of further observation before joining the general population. The inmates are monitored and checked for any symptoms every day by deputies and medical personnel. If an inmate exhibits any flu-like symptoms, they will be quarantined in a negative airflow cell. Those inside the new medical unit will have the same privileges as the general population, including the same access to tablets, telephones, television and non-contact visitation.
- All inmates are currently assigned their own cell in each housing unit inside the facility.
- The number of inmates in each housing unit has been reduced allowing inmates to practice social distancing.
- On April 6, 2020, the facility was disinfected by a local remediation and restoration company with MDF-500 which sanitizes for coronaviruses and kills the virus with a more than 99.99-percent efficiency within one minute. The neutralizing material carries a Zero Hazard Rating.
- Onsite video visitation suspended – Tablet video visitation continues for friends and loved ones. All inmates have access to these tablets. In addition, all inmates are afforded a free 15 minute weekly video visitation with loved ones during the COVID-19 crisis.
- All inmates continue to have access to mental health counseling and psychiatric visits via iPad or in-person in non-contact visitation booths.
- All inmate tablets have up-to-date links regarding the latest CDC guidelines.
- Increased usage of Court TV to minimize the number of inmate transfers in and out of ADC.
- Working with our contracted medical staff in the facility to ensure only critical medical appointments outside of the facility will be conducted.
- All volunteer programs in the facility have been postponed to protect staff and inmates at the facility until further direction from the CDC.
- Inmates still have the privilege to meet their attorneys in the non-contact visitation booths or via a free non-recorded video visitation on an inmate tablet.
- All tours of the facility are suspended.
Loudoun County encourages residents to stay informed about COVID-19.
- Visit loudoun.gov/coronavirus for more information about how to protect yourself and your family and to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.
- Text LCCOVID19 to 888777 to receive text alerts from Loudoun County about COVID19.
Residents with questions about COVID-19 may call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email.
