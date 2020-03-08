A second person in Northern Virginia has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
The patient, a resident of Fairfax City, is in their 80s and traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release.
The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.
The case is the second positive COVID-19 test in Virginia this weekend. On Saturday, the Pentagon announced that a Marine is hospitalized at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital with a positive COVID-19 test.
The tests are "presumptive" positives, meaning the individuals have at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory, according to the Centers for Disease Control. All state tests must be confirmed by the CDC.
State health officials say the Marine is stationed at Quantico Marine Corps base at the Prince William-Stafford line.
The state health department has scheduled a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss both cases.
