A Dallas data center company has submitted the second rezoning application for the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
Compass Datacenters submitted an application to Prince William County May 24 asking to rezone 824.9 acres across 103 properties along Pageland Lane, including the home of Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland.
The company wants to build 10.52 million square feet of data centers by 2030. The applications say the area is suitable for data centers because “it sits either under or adjacent to existing high-voltage electric transmission lines, and fiber optic corridors, that are critical to data center operations.”
Last summer, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers. The rezoning application seeks that approval.
In March, Kansas-based QTS Realty Trust Inc., which has a data center in the Manassas area, submitted a request for 7.9 million square feet on 812 acres of the proposal.
The projects combine to cover 1,636 acres and 18.42 million square feet of data centers.
Compass wants to rezone the properties from agricultural and semi-rural residential zoning to planned business district.
The buildings would have a maximum height of 100 feet, which contrasts to QTS’ proposal with a maximum of 65 feet.
The properties would be maintained with 30% open space, which the application says could be dedicated to the county “for various active and passive recreation uses, such as an extension of the County’s planned Catharpin Greenway Linear Park, multi-use (biking, hiking and equestrian) trail networks, and connections to the lands owned by the Civil War Battlefield Trust along Pageland Lane.”
The company also would construct a shared multi-use path along Pageland Lane.
The application indicates the properties are home to at least three potential cemeteries. The company says it will ensure “such areas are preserved/protected or, as appropriate, relocated pursuant to applicable County and State policies and procedures, including providing access to such areas, as required.”
The application also acknowledges elements of the Settlement Community and Thornton School, but does not indicate any measures to preserve or recognize them. The school was created to educate freed slaves and was located at the corner of Pageland Lane and Thornton Drive.
Both applications are in the county’s quality control process, during which county staff verifies that all submission requirements are met before formally accepting the application.
