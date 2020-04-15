A Stafford County woman in her 80s has died of coronavirus complications at Mary Washington Hospital.
Her death is the second COVID-19 death in Stafford County.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has contacted those individuals who have come in close contact with this individual and has had them self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
There are now 108 cases in Stafford, 60 in Spotsylvania, 17 in King George, 15 in Fredericksburg and nine in Caroline.
Stafford's first coronavirus death was reported April 11, a man in his 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.