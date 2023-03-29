Part of Richmond Highway in Fairfax County has been shut down for more than 23 hours as police negotiate with an armed woman who has barricaded herself in a car following a brief pursuit.
Route 1 has been closed in both directions for several blocks between Boswell Ave and Lockheed Boulevard in the Hybla Valley area since around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Fairfax County Police said in a tweet that “this closure will impact rush hour traffic,” and drivers should avoid the area. Alternative routes include Interstate 95, the George Washington Parkway and Virginia Route 611.
As the sun rose Wednesday, at the intersection of Route 1 and Arlington Drive, dozens of police officers tried to coax the woman out of her vehicle, pleading that they wanted to help her and that she needed to come out of her car with her hands up and empty.
They played recorded messages from loved ones saying they loved her no matter what and to please cooperate with officers.
Police said on Tuesday the woman has a handgun and is experiencing a mental health crisis. As officers first arrived at the scene, she locked herself inside the car.
(3) comments
The culture of violence continues
At least the robot was able to deliver to her cigarettes to calm her nerves.
Yt privilege
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.