A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday after authorities say security footage showed him falling through the drop ceiling at the Carter Bank and Trust on Warrenton Road in Stafford County.
Employees at the bank called police at 9:06 a.m., suspecting the business had been burglarized overnight.
Sgt. N. Zotos began reviewing security footage which showed a man utilizing construction scaffolding outside the bank to gain access into the roof around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
He then fell through the drop ceiling and climbed down scaffolding inside the bank, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The suspect is seen rummaging through cash drawers and stealing change before retrieving a soda from the employee break room. He drank the soda then exited the bank the same way he entered.
Once outside the bank, the suspect removed the change from his pocket and put it in his backpack before leaving the area on his bicycle.
While reviewing security footage, Sgt. Zotos noticed easily identifiable tattoos on the suspect’s arm and sent photos of the suspect to fellow deputies.
Later that day, at 2:20 p.m., Deputy A.W. Sypolt responded to the Red Roof Inn at 153 Garrisonville Road for a disturbance, the release said.
Employees were requesting a man be trespassed from the property and Sypolt recognized the arm tattoos on the suspect, the releasesaid.
Sgt. Zotos arrived on scene and confirmed the man in custody was the suspect seen on the bank’s security footage.
James Rupe, 48, of Rhoadesville, was charged with breaking and entering. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
