A security guard working at a Chipotle restaurant outside Manassas is accused of assaulting a customer without a mask, sending the victim to the hospital, police say.
Officers were called to the restaurant at 7311 Sudley Road at 7:19 p.m. Friday, where the 42-year-old victim reported walking in without a mask and encountering the guard. The guard grabbed the victim and struck him more than once before dragging him out of the restaurant, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security guard, 29-year-old Eric Witherspoon Jr., of Woodbridge, was charged with malicious wounding and jailed without bond, Carr said.
(2) comments
InsideNoVA could dedicate a little more effort here. Since security guards are licensed by DCJS you might want to confirm he is actually a real guard since the information is publicly available here:
https://www.cms.dcjs.virginia.gov/GLSuiteWeb/Clients/VADCJS/Public/IndividualVerification/Search.aspx
You’d find out he is not a licensed guard. Then you could ask the company who hired him and why?
If you checked the judicial website you’d see he’s a multiple time convicted felon as well. More to the story fellas, that requires you to leave your apartment and interview people.
