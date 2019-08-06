Watch Army paratroopers jump from the sky Thursday, Aug. 8 at Stafford Regional Airport.
As part of the 82nd Airborne Association's 73rd annual convention in Washington, D.C., members of the group will will skydive at the airport starting at 11 a.m. with the event wrapping up at 12:30 p.m.
The jump is open to the public. World War II veterans will also be in attendance.
See 82ndairborneassociation.com for more information.
