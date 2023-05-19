Entering onto a red carpet and serenaded by the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir, over 200 guests were greeted in the Hylton Performing Arts Center on May 8 for the Prince William County Arts Council’s premier event, the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence.

In Merchant Hall, the Manassas Park High School “Cougar Drumline aka Chop Squad” treated the audience to a thunderous performance of cadences and dynamic percussion.

Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton, welcomed the attendees. Emcee Jay Torres thanked Seefeldt, former chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, for her help planning the event.

Presenting the first award, for Volunteer of the Year, was Georgetown South’s community manager, Meg Carroll, who honored her friend, Jordan Exum. Recognized for her service as gallery director for the ARTfactory and a director on the arts council board, Exum was congratulated by her colleagues and artists with whom she has partnered to bring together many genres of the arts across the region.

After a performance by students of the Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet, 15-year-old Kenadi Cynáa-Nicole Moorman presented the testimonial for the Business Supporter of the Year. In 2018, her family's Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas received this award; in 2021, Moorman contributed an inspiring vocal solo to the program, which was virtual that year.

UVA Community Health, represented by Rozlyn Giddens and Ross Snare, was honored for its outreach and financial support, including collaboration on the “Artful Wellness Series.” The award recognized UVA’s vision that the arts play a vital role in mental health and wellness and are a necessity, not a luxury.

James Villani, 2022 honoree as Individual Artist, shared the narrative for the 2023 honoree in the category, John Hartt. With his upcoming installation this summer, “Something Wonderful,” Hartt is an iconic figure with Old Town Strong and was honored for his community service, including empowering visual artists and painting murals for public art and elementary schools.

A visual artist and Poet Laureate Circle member, Torres introduced the county’s newest and youngest Poet Laureate, Michelle Garcia. Garcia created a poem for the theme, “Ageless Arts: To Creative Infinity and Beyond,” that received a resounding ovation.

Kim B. Miller, the county’s Poet Laureate Emerita, noted the importance of Prince William being the first county in Virginia to crown a laureate in 2014 and provided updates on those in emeritus status.

Then for the Patron of the Year award, Sheila Mitchell came forward to honor a third-generation artist, Denise McCall.

McCall's DM Visual LLC was cited for being a venue for multiple genres of artists to gather for workshops and events to learn how best to market their craft. Working with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and other groups, McCall’s venue supports local tourism.

During a break, a troupe of Pied Piper Theatre castmates, armed with guitars and amps, wandered from their rehearsal to perform a scene from “The School of Rock.” In the Hylton’s foyer, award-winning student visual artwork from 13 students was on display.

Del. Elizabeth Guzman presented the Arts Educator award to Sarah Weaver. As a high school art teacher, arts department chair and the coordinator of elective instruction for Manassas city schools, Weaver was recognized for incorporating literacy with an appreciation for the arts, as well as for her community involvement.

Rob Tessier, founder of the 2021 Arts Organization awardee Upper Room Theatre Ministry, reviewed the nomination highlights for the Gainesville Community Choir, this year’s honoree in that category.

Under founder Jacob Lash, the Gainesville choir was honored for providing a home for singers of all ages and ranges, with a repertoire equally as eclectic. The choir performs for elementary schools and welcomes families to its audiences. Last year it represented the community at an international festival in London.

The district director for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, presented each awardee a folder of official documents, citing their names and honors written into the Congressional Record. The guests then were treated to an elegant dessert reception with more photographs on the red carpet.