Marine Corps Base Quantico is conducting a controlled burn today on approximately 150 acres on the far west side of the base.
Residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the installation and possibly some drift smoke throughout the surrounding area depending on changing wind conditions.
Foresters with the base's Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Branch "do everything within their power to manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Quantico," the base said in a Facebook post.
Control burn operations normally begin in February of each year and are completed by April 15.
