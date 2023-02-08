Marine Corps Base Quantico is conducting controlled burns today on the base's west side.
The planned burns began at 10 a.m. and are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.
Residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the base. Drifting smoke smoke is also possible, dependent on changing wind conditions, the base said on social media.
"Quantico foresters closely manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Quantico," the post said.
Control burning operations normally begin in February of each year and are completed by April 15.
