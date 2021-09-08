A news helicopter flying over Prince George’s County, Md., saw an unusual sight in a field Tuesday afternoon: six zebras.
The dazzle (that’s what a group of zebras is sometimes called) was grazing in a field in Upper Marlboro, and according to Prince George’s County police, they’ve had reports of zebras being spotted before. The last reported incident was on Aug. 31, for a zebra running across the road in front of a vehicle along Croom Road.
“This is not to say this incident hasn’t reoccurred more recently but that no 911 calls have been received since then,” police said.
Indeed on Thursday, a family saw three zebras in their Upper Marlboro backyard. The Curling family called 311 and reported what they saw. Mother Alexis Reed Curling told NBC Washington that she had to tell the call taker that she had not been drinking nor had she taken any drugs, but there are zebras in the backyard.
NBC Washington reported that animal control officers have a set up a feeding station in a field to try to corral the animals, which are legally owned and escaped from a farm.
WTOP has reached out to the county’s Department of the Environment.
WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this report.
