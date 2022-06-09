As an incentive to shoppers, several farmers markets in Fairfax County are offering a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) matching program.
According to Chelsea Roseberry, Fairfax County farmers market coordinator, customers choose the amount they want to charge to their SNAP EBT card and then receive tokens worth double the value charged to their card.
Roseberry said SNAP is offered at farmers markets to allow all citizens in Fairfax County access to fresh local produce at an affordable price.
"As soon as something's picked, its nutrition begins to deplete, so the fresher it is, the more nutrition it has in it," Roseberry said.
Customers use the tokens they receive just as they would use cash. However, vendors can not give change for the tokens, so officials are encouraging people to work with vendors to make whole dollar-amount purchases. Tokens do not expire, but they must be used at the same site you received them.
The program is funded by Virginia Fresh Match and community partners Arcadia, Britepaths and Cornerstones.
Where to find SNAP Matching:
- McCutcheon/Mount Vernon, Wednesday mornings, April 20 - Dec. 21, 8 a.m. - noon, Sherwood Library, 2501 Sherwood Hall Lane.
- Annandale, Thursday mornings, May 5 - Nov. 3, 8 a.m. - noon, Mason District Park, 6621 Columbia Pike.
- Reston, April 30 - Dec. 3, 8 a.m. - noon, Lake Anne Village Center, 1609-A Washington Plaza.
- Lorton, Sunday mornings, May 1 - Nov. 20, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., VRE parking lot, 8990 Lorton Station Blvd.
