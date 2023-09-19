Democratic state Sen. Jeremy McPike is seeking his third term in the 29th Virginia Senate District in a race against Republican Nikki Baldwin, a Woodbridge resident and Navy veteran.
McPike is running on many of the same issues that have defined his career in the General Assembly, including mental health, education, transportation, veterans issues and the environment.
The senator said he continues to support building additional infrastructure around mental health care, including pre-screenings, especially coming out of the pandemic where many are struggling more than ever. He touted the forthcoming crisis receiving center in Prince William County as a step in the right direction.
“We’ve got to do a better job at incentivizing people to get into this space to help people in times when they’re struggling,” he told InsideNoVa.
As Virginia remains the lone southern state that hasn’t legislated abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being struck down, many Democrats are framing this fall’s election -- where their Senate majority hangs in the balance -- as a critical referendum on reproductive rights.
McPike said abortion rights are on the line and that the stakes remain “higher than ever for everybody in Virginia,” he said.
He hopes to codify the right to abortion into the state constitution.
He’s also concerned about education, particularly in the wake of a July report released by the state that found Virginia is underfunding its schools relative to neighboring states, including Maryland and West Virginia. McPike said a lack of funding from the General Assembly for schools is primarily to blame for the disparities.
He joined a growing chorus of officials who have called for an overhaul of the state’s school funding formula, which McPike said has been “antiquated for years.”
The Democrat also voiced support for increased funding for higher education to reduce the cost of attending for students. To bolster workforce development, McPike said the state must “break down barriers” that withhold opportunities from underprivileged kids who lack connections and ready access to internships and apprenticeships.
Providing connections to students in high school could help alleviate the problem and increase access to paid internships for those who otherwise can’t afford to work for free to gain experience, he said.
“The kid with an opportunity is a kid with a future,” McPike said.
McPike also hopes to give localities more power to create additional affordable housing by incentivizing density where affordable and workforce units can be included.
“There’s lots of different options but we need to increase the number of tools that localities have to help accomplish that mission.”
While McPike is technically the incumbent in the 29th District seat, the district is different from the one he has represented for his prior two terms. While the old district included the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as parts of eastern and southern Prince William County, the newly redrawn district has shifted to the east and the south, now including just the outskirts of the two cities and a portion of Stafford County.
More than half of the voters in the new district, which leans Democratic, were in the 29th previously, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
McPike, who has raised more than $1.1 million this cycle, previously defeated Del. Elizabeth Guzman (31st District) in June’s Democratic primary by a narrow margin. He won the race, which nearly went to a recount, by 50 votes. He defeated former Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II, a Republican, by a 7-point margin in 2015 and then ran unopposed in 2019.
Nikki Baldwin
Woodbridge resident Nikki Baldwin, a native of Florida and a political outsider who says she spent time in foster care before enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman, is running to unseat McPike and combat the influence of who she called the “radical left” in schools.
She defeated Christian self-help author and Prince William resident Maria Martin in June’s Republican primary by two votes, a razor-thin margin confirmed in a July recount.
Baldwin said she backs reforms that allow parents to be more involved in decision making at public schools with both policies and curriculum.
“I have a 10-year-old, and just like every parent, grandparent, we care deeply about what's going on with our children,” she said. “So for an elected official or someone who’s making decisions for us and our children to say that all parents don’t really matter … you’re blowing us off. That makes absolutely no sense.”
She said the state needs “parental consent laws relating to sensitive topics and decisions affecting our children’s well-being.”
“There are things being pushed on our children," Baldwin said. " ... You hear on occasion a teacher comes out and they say something that has nothing to do with school. And we’re talking about anything. It’s inappropriate.”
She declined to elaborate on what she considers impermissible for teachers to discuss in the classroom.
“Our children deserve a first-class education, regardless of where they live or how much money their parents make – an education that recognizes each student’s unique gifts and prepares them for the future,” Baldwin’s website reads. “We need to fight to keep advanced classes in our schools and stand against racist admissions policies that judge children on the color of their skin, not their intelligence or achievements.”
The Republican voiced support for law enforcement and providing agencies with ample resources to protect communities.
Baldwin said she is a 100% disabled veteran and advocated for additional investments in public infrastructure for the disabled in both transportation and housing. She declined to disclose details about her disability.
“I try very hard every day not to show it … For me, it’s personal … I’m still learning to live with it,” Baldwin said of her disability.
According to VPAP, Baldwin has raised nearly $34,000, just a fraction of McPike’s campaign haul.
I love it when a politician refers to a group of people as "radical left". It instantaneously creates an "other" class of people, classifying that group as an enemy or adversary.
Rather than acting like a real politician and try to embrace one another and work toward a mutually beneficial goal, the rhetoric that is repeatedly used and thrown around draws up battle-lines between neighbors and communities.
You mean the demonization done by YOUR President calling 81M Americans "Maga-extremists"?
I love you. Don't change.
I want your take on the close alignment between MAGA, Neo-Nazis, and homegrown para-military groups. Why is the Venn diagram a circle?
And don't "I'm rubber, you're glue" this. This is your chance to explain why the MAGA principles are the path that America should take. The floor is yours.
"McPike is running on many of the same issues"... Sounds like he hasn't accomplished anything. Except the district has gone downhill. Typical democrat!
