Ahead of voting on Super Tuesday, former vice presidential candidate and Virginia Sen. Time Kaine has endorsed Joe Biden for president.
“America is afflicted by a president who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation. We are better than that, and Americans deserve better in the Oval Office," Kaine said in a statement released Friday morning.
“Democrats have many good public servants and admirable people running for president. I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden. Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government. As a senator, I saw first-hand Joe’s role in these accomplishments."
Kaine said Biden reminds him of President Harry S. Truman, "an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great president."
Kaine is the sixth U.S. senator to endorse Biden, joining Chris Coons and Thomas Carper of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Dianne Feinstein of California.
Biden has garnered a total of 45 endorsements from members in the House of Representatives from across the country, including the most number of Frontline members who represent critical swing districts.
