U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne Holton revealed Thursday they recently tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus.
“I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it. The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March," Kaine said in a statement. "At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough."
The couple spoke to their health providers in early April and they thought it possible that they had mild cases of coronavirus.
"We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others," Kaine said. "Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms. By mid-April we were symptom free."
This month, both tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.
"While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide," Kaine said. "So we will keep following CDC guidelines—hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them.”
