United States Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. spoke Friday to the need for increased homeownership and affordable housing across the state and in the nation.
During a Northern Virginia Association of Realtors event, hosted at the association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Warner touted lawmakers’ recent work on the Hill, noting last year’s bipartisan gun bill and capping the cost of insulin.
But he said affordable housing is an area where little progress has been made.
“I actually feel like we’ve been fairly productive [overall]. Where we have not is housing,” Warner said, adding that housing shortfalls are on both the supply and investment sides.
He said the good news is there is still a broad bipartisan consensus on the housing issue and some progress may be made this year.
Warner shared his ideas for increasing the housing supply, which centers around renewing and expanding tax credits such as the new market and low-income tax credits.
“I think the tax credit components are going to be things that you will see renewal -- and, in some cases -- expansion of these programs," he said.
But the former governor said even more has to be done on the homeownership end, which he said is the single, most crucial issue in closing the racial wealth gap in the nation.
Warner shared details about his Low-Income First Time Homebuyers Act (LIFT Act), which he introduced in 2021 to help address that gap.
The bill aims to provide first-time, first-generation homebuyers -- which Warner said falls disproportionately into immigrant communities and communities of color -- with a wealth-building mortgage.
“So what does that do? At the end of 10 years, you got twice as much equity in your home," Warner said.
He said he’s received bipartisan support for the bill.
Another piece of legislation the senator has in the works includes giving employers a tax credit allowing them to offer down-payment assistance to employees.
“Having that incentive to both get folks into homeownership, but at the same time, keep them in those jobs, I think could make a difference,” Warner said.
Warner highlighted the positive impacts the commonwealth would have if communities of color had more opportunities to become homeowners.
“As a business guy, our country, our commonwealth is not going to do as well as it could or should, in a state like ours, where we’re 35%, Black, Latino, or API, if those communities don’t have the same fair shake,” he said.
Following his remarks, Warner was honored with the association's Realtor Champion Award for his advocacy.
