Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center along with the Mother of Mercy Free Clinic, Prince William County government, and Virginia Department of Health are holding three large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics through tomorrow in Woodbridge.
By the close of the clinics, which are by appointment only, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center hopes to have administered nearly 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible patients and community members.
“Our mission as an organization is to improve health every day. This event gets us one-step closer to getting back to 'normal.' We want every member of our community to know we care for them and every person should have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” event coordinator, Diane Araj Buckley, Pharmacy Manager at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, said in a news release.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at the Mother of Mercy Free Clinic (13900 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191) from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in an effort to offer a variety of times, which might be more convenient for families.
With guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, Sentara has worked through partnerships with community organizations to ensure access for underserved minority populations for whom access might be a challenge, the release said.
Spots are still available by appointment only.
Friday, April 23, 2021 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic, Pfizer, 1st Dose
Registration at https://www.vavax.org/reg/2245917060
Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.
Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic, Pfizer, 1st Dose
Registration at https://www.vavax.org/reg/5921670342
People with questions regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, or would like to read FAQs, visit www.sentara.com/vaccine for our latest updates.
Additional pop-up vaccination clinics are being offered next week in the Woodbridge area of Prince William through a partnership between the Prince William Health District and George Mason University.
One clinic will be Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bayvue Apartments at 1293 Bayside Avenue. Appointments will be taken for that clinic at a community engagement event on April 23 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 1364 E Longview Drive in Woodbridge. About 350 doses will be administered at that clinic, which will accommodate residents without appointments if slots are available.
Another pop-up clinic will be Saturday, May 1, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 5070 Dale Blvd. with 450 doses allocated. Advance registration is available at the club on April 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days.
The clinics are offering Moderna shots, which require a second dose four weeks later to be fully effective. Health officials plan to return to these locations to administer the second doses.
The health district will also have a community engagement booth at the Dar Al-Noor Community Center at 5404 Hoadly Road on Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. That booth will make appointments for vaccines at the district's Manassas Mall location.
