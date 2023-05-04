The Sentara health care system, which operates a hospital and other facilities in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County, has changed its formal name to Sentara Health, although it will still refer to itself as Sentara.

In addition, Sentara has updated its logo to accompany the name change.

In a news release Thursday, Sentara said the new name reflects its focus on promoting the overall health and well-being of its patients, members and communities. Sentara also operates two health plans -- Optima Health and Virginia Premier -- and said those brands will be retired by the end of the year and unified under the brand of Sentara Health Plans.

"It is an exciting day for all of us here at Sentara," said Dennis Matheis, president and CEO. "Our new name and logo help us show our commitment to making healthcare simple, seamless, personal and more affordable. By leveraging both healthcare services and a variety of health plan options, we are creating greater access for consumers to receive high-quality healthcare."

The brand refresh follows more than a year of market research and communication with thousands of patients, members, communities, individuals and colleagues, Sentara said in the release.

The new logo retains elements of the original logo, including the gold "swoosh."

"We believe this evolved brand represents the best of who Sentara is, where we are headed as a company, and our unwavering commitment to excellence," Matheis added.

Sentara is among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division, which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. The system is based in Norfolk and in 2009 purchased the former Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.