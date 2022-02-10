Sentara Healthcare, one of Virginia's largest employers, announced Thursday it will offer employees $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements in 2022.
Beginning March 17, Sentara will implement a 5% market pay increase for all eligible staff, up to and including the director level. The company operates hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
This increase represents Sentara’s second market adjustment in less than 12 months. Employees will also be eligible for a merit increase in May, the company said in a news release. The combined increase of 8-9% (market and merit) in 2022 benefits more than 96% of Sentara’s 29,000 colleagues, the release said.
“Investing in our people is always a top priority and in line with our mission to improve health every day. I am grateful for their dedication and have been humbled to witness the resilience they’ve shown over the last two years,” Sentara President and Chief Executive Officer Howard P. Kern said in a statement. “These important enhancements will support our people today and into the future as we work together to care for our employees, patients, health plan members and local communities.”
The pay increase represents the latest investment into Sentara’s workforce. The company previously gave out monetary appreciation gifts in April and December of 2021 of up to $3,500 total per team member in recognition of their service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company raised its starting wage to $15 per hour – more than twice the federal minimum wage. Sentara colleagues also received market and merit increases in May 2021 of up to 8%, valued at over $50 million.
Sentara employees will also see new and enhanced benefits in 2022. Effective Jan. 1, Sentara employees have access to reimbursement programs to assist with adoption expenses, infertility care expenses, and surrogacy and gestational carrier expenses. In the coming months, additional benefits will be made available to all team members (full- and part-time) including increased paid time off, paid parental leave, short term disability eligibility at seven days, enhanced sick time eligibility, additional support for family caregivers, and increased tuition reimbursement to support career advancement.
Last year, Sentara invested more than $185 million in team member compensation increases, appreciation gifts and other COVID-related compensation programs. Combined with the raises and benefit enhancements being announced today, the system’s added contributions in 2021 and 2022 will total more than $310 million.
