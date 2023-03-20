Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, will no longer require masking in healthcare facilities.
"The Sentara COVID-19 Task Force has closely monitored COVID-19 activity for the past three years across our communities, using scientific data and the highest safety standards to guide our decisions throughout the pandemic," the company said in a Monday news release.
Health systems across the country are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19, RSV, and flu patients - the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in emergency department visits and hospitalizations last fall, the release said.
"After much consideration, we believe it is safe and appropriate to relax masking requirements across our healthcare facilities," the release said.
Effective Tuesday, March 21, patients, visitors and team members will no longer be required to wear a mask at all times within Sentara healthcare facilities, with some exceptions:
- Patients who are seeking treatment for a viral illness such as COVID-19 or the flu should continue to wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others.
- Healthcare workers treating patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 must still wear the appropriate level of personal protective equipment (PPE) required.
- All healthcare professionals will continue to follow infection prevention protocols. Health systems will continue to monitor respiratory illness activity within our communities.
Masks will still be available to patients and visitors and healthcare professionals can still wear a mask if they choose to do so.
"We are grateful to our healthcare colleagues, patients, and visitors for their cooperation in following important public health measures during the pandemic to protect one another," the release said.
