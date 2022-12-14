Sentara Healthcare recently announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina – $290,000 of which has been committed to eight local community partners through its fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a news release.
Company officials say the investments expand on Sentara’s commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in traditionally underserved communities – efforts that are strengthened through numerous grassroots partnerships with community and faith-based organizations.
“Addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and improving total health and wellness are the foundation of our mission at Sentara,” Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara director of community engagement and impact, said in the release. “We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together, we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work, and play.”
Local community partners receiving funding from Sentara include: CASA, Inc. of Hyattsville, Md.; Global Inheritance of Leesburg; HireGround, Inc. of Bristow; Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation dba Children's Science Center of Fairfax; Northern Virginia Veterans Association of Manassas; The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT of Woodbridge; Workhouse Arts Foundation of Lorton; and Young Invincibles of Washington, D.C.
Earlier this year, Sentara awarded nearly $5 million in funding to 71 partner organizations working to address social determinants of health. In 2021, Sentara invested $254 million to support Virginia and North Carolina communities, including $23 million in health education and prevention programs, $48 million in teaching and training opportunities for health care professionals, $16 million in community giving and $167 million in uncompensated patient care.
