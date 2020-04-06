Sentara Healthcare is now processing COVID-19 tests at a newly-created laboratory in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The initiative will allow Sentara Laboratory Services to expand patient testing within all Sentara hospitals across Virginia and North Carolina.
This will shorten wait times for results by taking some of the test volume currently being sent to commercial laboratories.
The goal is to incrementally achieve the capacity to complete 1,000 tests per day within a few weeks and return test results in 24 to 48 hours.
The project involved the purchase and delivery of an Abbott m2000 RealTime testing instrument, related equipment and supplies, creation of a dedicated COVID-19 testing lab in a former laboratory conference room and train staff to use it in less than two weeks.
Sentara couriers routinely shuttle lab samples of all kinds from Sentara facilities to the laboratory at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as often as seven times per day to ensure rapid results. This daily rotation will help ensure quicker results for COVID-19 test kits, which may be completed in 24 to 48 hours once they reach the lab.
An additional benefit of more rapid test results is conserving personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sentara hospitals.
Patients who meet criteria for testing are presumed positive until they test negative, meaning all employees working with those patients must wear full PPE. Earlier test results will help eliminate negative COVID-19 patients sooner and allow our care teams to preserve PPE for patients known to be positive.
Sentara is also testing several methods to disinfect and reprocess existing PPE supplies that would continue to protect employees.
The same is being done at other national health systems including Yale New Haven, Stanford, Duke and Emory.
"At this time, we have not asked any employee to wear a reprocessed mask that has been through our sterilization process and will not do so unless we are confident it will protect our dedicated employees," the company said in a news release.
Sentara is also working with Old Dominion University to create 3D models of adapters to face masks, and experimenting with ventilator parts.
Community members who think they need to be tested for COVID-19 should continue to use our self-screening tool found on www.sentara.com/coronavirus. If you think you meet the criteria for testing, first call your primary care provider for additional guidance. Otherwise, continue to self-quarantine at home. We ask that only older adults with symptoms or those with underlying health conditions come to emergency departments for testing or treatment of their symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.