Sentara hospitals, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medial Center in Woodbridge, will begin allowing visitors to non-coronavirus patients on Thursday, but with restrictions.
All non-COVID-19 patients and patients who are not under investigation for COVID-19 may have one visitor.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and end-of-life patients may have two visitors.
Please note that certain Sentara hospitals may have additional visitor guidelines, so the company recommends checking with the facility before planning a visit.
All visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken by a no-touch device before entering the building and will be required to wear a mask. Sentara will provide a community-made mask to visitors who do not have their own.
Sentara said it is taking all necessary precautions to keep hospitals safe and clean, the company said in a news release.
"You can expect all areas of our hospitals to be carefully cleaned and disinfected on an ongoing basis. All employees are also masked for your protection," the statement said.
Click here for more information on visitor policies.
