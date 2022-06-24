Dennis Matheis has been named to succeed Howard Kern as president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
Kern announced his retirement earlier this year after more than 40 years of service to the organization. Matheis will assume his new role on Sept. 1
Matheis, who has been president of Sentara Health Plans and an executive vice president at Sentara Healthcare since 2018, has spent the past 30 years in senior leadership roles within the healthcare industry, including health care financing and delivery, according to a news release. Matheis led the technology modernization of Sentara Health Plans to provide new digital tools to members, the implementation of innovative models of care with provider partners, and the joint ownership transaction of Virginia Premier with VCU Health System.
Together under the Sentara Health Plans division, Optima Health and Virginia Premier now serve more than 950,000 members and partner with more than 25,000 physicians and more than 100 hospitals. Under Matheis’ leadership, the health plan division has more than doubled the number of members served and significantly enhanced its financial health.
Before joining Sentara, Matheis was a senior vice president at Anthem Inc. as well as president of Anthem’s Central Region and Exchanges. He previously held senior leadership roles at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Missouri, CIGNA Healthcare and Humana Health Plan, and Advocate Health Care in Chicago.
“Dennis is consistently innovating and thinking about ways to increase access to quality care, achieve greater success and outcomes, and develop new services to improve each patient’s and member’s individual experience with health and wellness services,” said Allan Parrott, chair of Sentara Healthcare's board of directors. “He is a visionary and a people-focused leader with a proven track record.”
Matheis said he is excited about the opportunity.
“The depth of talent and experience of our leaders and team members throughout Sentara is extraordinary," he added. "Witnessing firsthand the sacrifice and dedication exhibited by physicians, nurses and all team members in our hospitals and clinics throughout the pandemic was truly inspiring and I look forward to working more closely with them.”
Matheis also serves on the executive committee of the Virginia Association of Health Plans and the board of directors of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky and was a Certified Public Accountant before entering the healthcare industry.
Sentara, based in Norfolk, owns 12 hospitals in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
