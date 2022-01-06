Sentara hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina are seeing their biggest surge in hospital admissions since the pandemic began, as the omicron variant has more than tripled hospitalizations since Dec. 26.
Speaking with the media over Zoom on Thursday, Dr. Jordan Asher – the system’s chief physician executive – called the current surge in patients the hospital group’s biggest yet, imploring members of the public to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t and to wear masks in public.
“If you don’t feel well, please stay home. If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you go out in public, please wear a mask,” Asher implored, noting that the surge has taken a significant toll on staffing levels as many employees have had to isolate after testing positive.
Virginia reported a record 62,534 cases in the last week of 2021, with another 33,887 likely cases according to the state health department. The number of confirmed cases alone was enough to top all previous weeks of confirmed and probable cases. The weekly high in cases last winter was 29,620 confirmed.
Hospitalizations are also nearing their statewide record at just over 3,000, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Though with the incredibly transmissible omicron variant spreading, experts say that some of those patients could have mild or moderate symptoms and be in the hospital for something else. So far, deaths in this peak, while increasing, are still well below levels seen last winter.
According to Asher, Sentara’s system - which includes 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina - has already surpassed its peak from last winter, with over 600 COVID hospitalizations. He said that the number was just about 200 on Dec. 26, meaning it has roughly tripled in less than two weeks. At the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, the number of COVID hospitalizations has jumped from under 20 in late December to almost 60.
“We are seeing unprecedented levels of admissions from COVID, or with COVID, than we have ever seen before. This is effectively our fourth peak, and it is our highest peak. And it is a peak that is continuing to increase every day at greater rates than we have seen before,” Asher told the media.
He also said the network’s emergency departments are swamped with people looking for tests or suffering from mild symptoms. Right now, Asher said, they have the staff needed to care for all the patients they’re seeing, but the ranks have been somewhat depleted by nurses and doctors needing to isolate after testing positive.
Vaccination status, according to Asher, is still strongly linked to how patients are faring, and who the hospital is seeing.
“The vast majority of the patients we’re still seeing in the hospital are unvaccinated. Those that are testing positive and having mild to moderate symptoms, many of them are vaccinated, however the vaccination is definitely having a dampening effect on who ends up in the hospital,” Asher said Thursday.
All available data, from hospitals around the state and around the country, indicate that while omicron has spread more easily through people regardless of vaccination status, its severity has still been strongly blunted for those who have been vaccinated. Rates of hospitalizations among vaccinated people have hardly climbed from their extremely low levels since omicron became the dominant strain. On the other hand, hospitalization rates for the unvaccinated have surged.
But some unvaccinated patients, Asher said, have instead put their faith in new treatments like monoclonal antibodies and Pfizer’s new antiviral pill that has been shown to be extremely effective at limiting COVID’s impact when taken soon after the onset of symptoms.
Asher said that so far, Sentara doctors have found that only one of the three widely-available monoclonal antibody treatments have been effective against omicron, and it’s in short supply, as is Pfizer’s oral treatment.
“Unfortunately with COVID, the treatments are very minimal right now. … There’s an incredibly short limited supply of those [monoclonal antibody treatments]. For instance, only about 1,100 per week in Virginia,” Asher said. “We’ve all heard about the oral medications that can be used. They're also in very short supply, and even though I’m very excited about them, they are limited in their ability in who can take them. So please don’t think that ‘It’s ok if I get COVID because there are medications that will prevent me from getting very sick, ending up in the emergency room or the hospital.’ Right now, I would not be thinking that way.”
Asher was asked whether – given the surging caseload and depleted staffing numbers – hospitals had considered departing from typical triage procedures and either turning people away or deprioritizing unvaccinated individuals. Asher said that things would change as numbers grew, but that the system would not be turning anyone away because of vaccination status.
“We take care of people that are sick. You’re coming around unvaccinated versus vaccinated does not come into play as we think about it. As resources get scarce, do you triage differently? Obviously the answer to that is yes … but we have a very strong way of going through all that, of looking at that. We’re used to that. … How we think about the utilization of resources and how we think about triaging is part of our everyday work,” he said.
(1) comment
Nice to see the Obama death panels are still in operation. Why didn't you indicate who asked that question? Does the citizenship status question come up before or after the vaccination one?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.