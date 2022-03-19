Overall reported crime in Manassas rose slightly in 2021, according to the police department's annual report, but serious crimes in the city saw a bigger jump, rising 9% beyond 2020 levels.
The city’s overall reported crime index rose from 19 to 20 crimes per 1,000 residents last calendar year, still below 2017 levels. But what the department calls Part 1 offenses – or serious and violent crimes – rose by 9%, driven by significant increases in burglary, larceny and auto theft.
“Like many jurisdictions … we have been hit very, very hard with catalytic converter thefts,” Police Chief Doug Keen told Manassas City Council recently in his presentation of the department’s annual report.
As in 2020, the city had one murder in 2021. It took place just before the new year, on Dec. 27, when 19-year old Kevin Munguia-Orellana was shot and killed on the 8300 block of Magnolia Court. Police said he was targeted and are continuing to investigate.
The city also continued to see a surge in opiate overdose deaths in 2021. In 2016, Manassas police responded to 19 opiate overdoses. That number has risen every year since, reaching 89 in 2021. At the same time, overdose deaths have also risen dramatically, from just three in 2015 to 14 in 2021, four more than in the previous year.
Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth – whose office serves Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park – is hoping to have a new drug court open this summer. As of right now, the tri-jurisdictional court circuit is the only in Northern Virginia to be without a permanent drug court, but the court is expected to file its application for a new docket that would divert drug users into substance abuse treatment as a means of avoiding jail time.
“We’re working with the Circuit Court and Criminal Justice Services, Pretrial Services,” Ashworth told the council last fall about her office’s efforts around drug offenses and the drug docket. “This would be the first time this jurisdiction has had a drug court, and the focus would be on addressing the underlying causes of substance abuse instead of criminalizing substance abuse.”
It isn’t just Manassas that’s seen a dramatic rise in opiate overdoses. Drug deaths across the region and the country have been surging in recent years, with nationwide overdose deaths topping 100,000 last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The emergence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl has proven particularly deadly.
Last year, a 14-month investigation by the Prince William County Joint Narcotics Task Force into fentanyl distributors culminated in 10 arrests involving more than 80 grams of the highly addictive, highly lethal drug, according to Manassas police.
“We do continue to carry Narcan so we can respond quickly and educate our community on the dangers of opiates,” Keen said, referencing the emergency overdose treatment spray that first responders around the region are increasingly using to revive overdose patients.
