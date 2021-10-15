There is an unsettling feeling when you’re walking in the dark, with a tingling sensation that there’s someone – or something – nearby you can’t quite see.
That sensation abounds this year at the Workhouse Arts Center’s Haunt in Lorton, billed as a ‘terrifying walk-through experience,’ according to Joseph Wallen, Workhouse’s director of Performing Arts, who said that seven years of experience has helped them fashion a frightful experience this year.
“This year’s fright involves a strange sight. Every year at harvest time, when it starts to get dark, there is a carnival that mysteriously appears on the edge of town. The locals know to stay away, because it’s one of those carnivals where if you go, you may never return,” Wallen said. “For all the others, carnivals look fun, so they go. The first thing guests experience is a big tunnel leading to the carnival, but when they exit the vortex tunnel, instead of seeing a shining carnival midway, they see something sinister and much darker going on.”
Wallen said last year was a big curve-ball for the crew, with COVID causing Workhouse to design a drive-thru experience.
“What’s exciting this year is that it’s a little bit more back to normal,” Wallen said. “We’re still not out of the woods with COVID, so we’re taking additional precautions for our performers and guests, in addition to our usual safety precautions.”
Wallen said the outdoor trail typically started in the ball field, but to provide a different experience for returning guests, everything has been rearranged.
“We always have new toys, storylines and characters that we bring in, so we completely changed the setup and moved home base to the central quad. The path is unlike any we’ve done in past years,” said Wallen.
Walking through the dark woods with smoke, and sounds of chainsaws and distant screams as lightning flashes on the water tower, and thunder explodes from numerous speakers is quite an immersive experience.
Waiting along the way – at places you least expect – are scare-actors who take this job very seriously, according to Caroline Blanco, co-lead of the haunt, and chair of the Workhouse Arts Center Board of Directors.
“We get involved in actor training with this. They are each assigned a character and develop character profiles, as well as learning about how to approach the guests during the night,” Blanco said, adding that this is a tight community of regular actors, some returning from college to join their friends for the annual treat.
“These kids found a home in this event, and these are often kids who frequently didn’t fit in with sports or theater or other traditional activities. They found a place here, and bonded together, and made great friendships, and some of these kids have known each other for more than five years,” Blanco said. “It’s wonderful, and gives them something constructive and creative to do, and it’s a way for them to experience the arts, and we love that.”
Jill Humphries, from Alexandria, came down with a group of friends for the evening, and said the 30-minute experience was absolutely worth it.
“I was really scared – especially at the chainsaw part. I got lost from my group and they cornered me. I was so scared,” Humphries said, to which her friend Molly Joachim chimed in, “I tripped at one point, and got stuck and they were on top of me and I was scared.”
When asked by InsideNoVa why it’s so enjoyable to be frightened, most of the girls immediately yelled out, “The adrenalin rush!”
“It feels so good, and it’s exciting. It’s a different way to spend the night,” they said.
“It’s exciting to be able to do the scares in person again,” said Wallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.