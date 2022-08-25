Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City.
Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The house sustained severe damage. Another house to the rear of the address had minor radiant heat damage. No injuries were reported.
County building officials declared the home unsafe to occupy displacing seven adults and seven children, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
(1) comment
Humm me thinks this house was a tad overcrowded! Where are all the trolls that are usually spouting off on here. Silent? Oh, and the exact address is 13700 Langstone Drive. This is why our homeowner's insurance is through the roof. Between the car, motorcycle wrecks and home fires no one will be able to afford to pay insurance at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.