Virginia's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has jumped to its highest level in three weeks, as the state has now reported more than 1,000 cases in four of the past six days.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,844 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the second highest daily number since the pandemic began. However, the department said that 689 of those cases should have been included in Wednesday's total but were not due to a reporting issue.

Adjusting accordingly, that means that Wednesday's report should have been 1,198 cases and Thursday's 1,155. The state also exceeded 1,000 daily cases last Friday and Saturday, so its seven-day average has jumped to 973.4, its highest level since mid-September.

The health department emphasized that looking at cases based on the date of symptom onset, not the date they are reported, is a better way of measuring the spread of the disease.

In Northern Virginia, 461 new cases were reported Thursday, the most since June 7. The health department did not provide a breakdown by region of the cases that should have been reported Wednesday. The region's seven-day average jumped to 215.9, its highest in about 2 1/2 weeks.

The health department also reported 25 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide, with seven of those in Northern Virginia: four in Prince William County, two in Alexandria and one in Fairfax County.

The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, which topped 1,000 statewide Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, fell back to 933 on Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Also, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators statewide dropped to 89, the lowest that number has been since July 6.

Meanwhile, despite the jump in new cases, the state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate remained at 4.8% and has now been below the key level of 5% for 13 successive days.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 461 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide: 1,844 new cases (including 689 that should have been reported Wednesday), 25 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 19,479 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 52,618 cases, 1,206 deaths

Statewide: 155,535 cases, 3,328 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.19 million diagnostic tests (2.35 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 933 (down from 1,003 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 196 (down from 228 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,278 total

Nursing Home Patients: 447 (down from 463 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.