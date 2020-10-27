The average number of new COVID-19 cases is rising in both Virginia and Northern Virginia, according to the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia remains in the moderate range for its level of community transmission for the virus through Oct. 24, the same as the week before, according to the health department's regional update, released every Monday. It had been at a low level for nearly two months before that. The near southwest region joined the central region at substantial levels of community transmission.

In Northern Virginia, 309 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, with nearly half of those, 147, in Prince William County. That followed 229 new cases reported Monday and raised the region's seven-day average to 260. The average is back at its highest levels since early June, when the region was coming down from peak of 685 average daily cases on May 31.

Statewide, 1,134 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 904 on Monday and raising the seven-day average to 1,093.6. That's the highest average since Aug. 13.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have also started to increase both statewide and in Northern Virginia, although still well below their peak levels in the spring. A total of 1,081 patients are hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday, with 248 of those in Northern Virginia. The region had as many as 808 hospitalized patients on April 30, but the number was as low as 183 on Oct. 5.

Southwest Virginia has the most hospitalized patients, 276.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests has fallen back to 5% the past two days. In Northern Virginia, all health districts except Prince William remained below the key 5% threshold.

The state reported 19 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, following two on Monday. None of those was in Northern Virginia; in fact, one death was removed from Fairfax County's total on Tuesday. Deaths are typically a trailing indicator and tend to increase several weeks after a surge in cases.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 309 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,134 new cases, 19 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,094 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 57,269 cases, 1,236 deaths.

Statewide: 175,409 cases, 3,600 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.54 million diagnostic tests (2.74 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,081 (up from 1,048 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 230 (same as the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,702 total

Nursing Home Patients: 743 (up from 693 on Saturday)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.