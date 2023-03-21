Improperly discarded smoking materials sparked a Monday morning house fire in Dale City that displaced seven people, fire officials say.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 14000 block of Danville Road at 12:25 a.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the single-family home, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
The fire was quickly brought under control but the house sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.
Five adults and two children were displaced as the house was posted unsafe to occupy by building officials. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started on the rear deck from improperly discarded smoking material, Smolsky said.
"Smoking materials should never be discarded in or around combustible materials," Smolsky said in the release, offering the following safety tips:
- Smoking materials should be discarded using water or properly discarded into a non-combustible container to ensure extinguishment.
- Smoking areas should be clearly marked and have appropriate means to safely discard smoking materials.
- During extreme dry conditions or periods of low humidity business owners and homeowners should consider keeping mulch moist by watering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.