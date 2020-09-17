Prince William County Schools reported six students and 11 staff are under a two-week quarantine since school began Sept. 8.
Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board Wednesday positive cases may occur within schools at current or increased instances of COVID-19.
"There is the potential for an inconsistent impact across the county as infection rates vary greatly by zip code," he said.
The division plans to offer an option for students to attend some in-person instruction starting in November. Staff expects about 61,000 students will opt to have a hybrid schedule with both virtual and in-person learning, but those numbers may change, Walts said.
The division plans to reopen ParentVUE at the end of September so families can let the division know what their preference is now for the second half of the fall semester, whether to remain virtual or opt for some in-person instruction, Walts said.
Parents and guardians let the division know in August about 61,000 students will choose to return to in-person instruction starting in November and 32,000 students selected to continue with a virtual schedule on Nov. 10, Walts said.
The school board voted in July to start the year Sept. 8 with virtual schedules for most students and providing in-person instruction to about 1,200 students, including some who have disabilities or English language learners.
As the division prepares to bring more students back to schools, Walts said staff have a work to do.
"The implementation of this model is incredibly complex and is essentially a reset to a new school year requiring immense work by all our support staff and schools," Walts said during the meeting.
Teachers will begin attending in-person Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, Walts said.
"[W]e know that teachers will need additional time to prepare their classrooms and the new safety protocols," he said.
