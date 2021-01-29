Several Northern Virginia leaders are jumping onboard former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s bid for a second, nonconsecutive term leading Virginia.
McAuliffe, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, announced endorsements from several area politicians on Thursday.
Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef, former Prince William Supervisor Frank Principi, Occoquan Mayor Earnest Porta Jr., Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Manassas Treasurer Patricia Richie-Folks and Manassas Councilors Pamela Sebesky, Mark Wolf, David Farajollahi and Ralph Smith endorsed McAuliffe.
“As our children have faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic that have exacerbated disparities in education, our next governor needs to act boldly to build on this administration’s effort make sure every Virginia child has access to an equitable, world class education,” Lateef said in a press release. “I’m proud to support Terry McAuliffe and his bold education plan to push Virginia forward as we recover from this pandemic by empowering our students and our teachers. He will make an unprecedented effort to continue the work of the Northam administration with a $2 billion annual investment in K-12. Now is the time to invest in our students.”
McAuliffe, who lives in Fairfax, is seeking the Democratic nomination to return to the office he held from 2014-18. He is running against at least three other Democrats: current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County. Del. Lee Carter of Manassas also has filed paperwork for a campaign but hasn't decided whether he will run.
Sen. John Bell, D-Prince William, and Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, also have endorsed McAuliffe.
“Our Commonwealth has faced unprecedented challenges in the last year with compounding crises in the pandemic and economic fallout. Now more than ever, we need the bold, experienced leadership that Terry McAuliffe brings to the table,” Davis-Younger said in a press release. “I’m supporting Terry because he has the bold vision and proven experience to rebuild the post-COVID economy. He will use this opportunity to move us forward and make our economy work for all Virginians.”
Candidates seeking the Republican nomination are Sergio de la Peña, deputy assistant secretary of defense in the Trump administration, former House Speaker Kirk Cox, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, entrepreneur Pete Snyder, and former Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin
Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by Richmond police in May 2018, has announced plans to run as an independent.
