The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the D.C. area as a line of strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts sweeps across the region this afternoon into this evening.
Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, although large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible, the weather service said.
The line should reach the Baltimore and Washington metro areas between 5 and 8 p.m., the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
