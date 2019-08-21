Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.