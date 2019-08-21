The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the D.C. area, including Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties, through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening could produce isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail, the NWS says. The primary threat during the storms will be high winds.
Storms on Tuesday night toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands, mainly in Loudoun and Stafford counties.
