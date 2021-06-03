The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the D.C. area through 9 p.m. for storms that may produce damaging winds, lightning and isolated tornadoes.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main threat, with flash flooding and isolated tornadoes possible.
Forecasters say there will be heavy rain, with two to four inches falling.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
