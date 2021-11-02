Democrat Briana Sewell will replace Hala Ayala as the 51st District's representative in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Sewell defeated Republican Tim Cox on Tuesday with 55.3% of the vote with all but late-arriving absentee ballots to be counted. Her margin of victory was about 4,200 votes.
Ayala, who has served two terms, did not run for re-election so she could focus on her campaign for lieutenant governor. She and Republican Winsome Sears were locked in a tight race for the state's second-highest office, with the outcome still uncertain late Tuesday night.
Sewell is chief of staff to Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and a Prince William County native who formerly worked for Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th.
Sewell’s top priorities include securing more funding for schools, increasing paid sick, family and medical leave, and protecting a woman’s access to reproductive health care
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, as of Sept. 30, Sewell had raised $655,032 since the start of the campaign, while Cox had raised $45,545.
Although Sewell led in fundraising, she told InsideNoVa she was not taking any chances.
“I am running for delegate because I understand the issues of my community – I know them; I have lived them,” she added. “I am running to ensure my neighbors have not just a seat at the table but a voice when decisions are made.”
Cox, a U.S. Navy veteran who has lived in Woodbridge with his wife and children since 2016, promoted keeping ideas such as critical race theory (an academic theory resting on the premise that racial bias – intentional or not – is baked into U.S. laws and institutions) out of the classroom. He argues that “parents have a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of their children.”
Cox has also made public safety the centerpiece of his campaign, saying, among other things, that funding should be increased for state and local law enforcement.
