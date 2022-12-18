For new arrivals, coming to America is like winning a golden ticket.
But experience tells me it’s not always a fast pass to a promising future. People can flee violence and war in Afghanistan and still encounter tragedy in America. The question is, how do they respond to that tragedy and what avenues does America provide for rising above the darkness?
My friend Maryam Jeffrey has encountered darkness. Like me, her family fled the Soviet-Afghan War. They resettled in Queens, N.Y., in 1981, believing they’d found a safe haven.
When Maryam was 9, her father landed a job as a taxi driver. The family was relieved because he’d been working at a fried chicken restaurant in a dangerous neighborhood. But, on his first day driving, he was fatally shot by his first customer. Her mother, who’d lost her own father the previous month, was so devastated when police showed up at their door to deliver the news that she fainted.
“My father brought us to America to escape death and save our family,” Jeffrey told me. “And yet, he lost his life here in the states, not Afghanistan.”
Until her father’s death, Jeffrey had excelled in school. When she earned a spot in her school’s gifted and talented program, her father “did this very silly dance in the hallway” to express his pride.
But as her whole family struggled with their immense loss, “school didn’t feel worth it.” She started sleeping in or skipping school altogether, befriending “the wrong crowd.” At 12, she was raped by a man she knew, at gunpoint, and he threatened to harm her mom if she retaliated. Not long after, she dropped out of school. “I just wanted to fit in somewhere, and I didn’t.”
Her mother tried to talk to her. But she was struggling with her own grief, along with the financial challenges of being a single mom, and Jeffrey wouldn’t listen – even when truancy officers showed up at their home. At a loss for what to do, Jeffrey’s mother sent her to live with her father’s relatives in Hawaii.
In a new environment, surrounded by people who also loved her dad, Jeffrey started to heal. She knew her father came from a “scholarly” family where “most of the women had college degrees.”
This was a rarity in Afghanistan; ambitious women struggled to realize their dreams, often facing harsh criticism and even violence for doing so. Now Jeffrey was in America, where those barriers didn’t exist. This meant that not only was she squandering incredible opportunities, but she was also letting down her father. When she returned to New York to live with her mother and sister seven months later, she decided to get her GED.
“I thought, ‘I can do better,’” Jeffrey recalled. “I wanted to do it in his memory, and also to make my mom proud after all I’d put her through.”
After Jeffrey completed her GED, her mom encouraged her to enlist in the military. Given her academic history and the family’s financial constraints, this seemed like the best path forward. At 18, she left for bootcamp in South Carolina. The strict culture of basic training was a shock, but it also gave her much-needed structure and the sense of community she had been craving.
“You are around a lot of people who are your age, from similar backgrounds, in pursuit of direction and opportunities,” Jeffrey said. She didn’t fully realize it then, but this was the first of many steps she would take in the right direction.
Jeffrey served as a logistics specialist at Fort Lee, south of Richmond, and was honorably discharged after the birth of her first daughter. After the birth of her second daughter and a divorce from her husband, she applied for a project administrator job with Motorola in 2006. Although she didn’t have a college degree or a tech background, her military experience landed her a job with the company working on a government project.
“I know [being a vet] helped me get that first job,” she says now. “The military gave me something when I had nothing else.”
Today, Jeffrey continues to build upon the opportunities she discovered in America, even in the face of tragedy. She’s a senior program manager for Amazon Web Services, where she leads programs to train new tech talent. And she met and married a Jamaican man, with whom she welcomed a third daughter.
Although he is not here to see it, I suspect Jeffrey’s father would be very proud of who his daughter has become. For her, like so many newcomers, America wasn’t a destination, but a new road. As she told me, “I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here.”
Sophia Aimen Sexton is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus and co-founder of the nonprofit Female Refugee Education Empowerment.
