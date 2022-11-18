Another challenger has thrown their hat in the ring for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County School Board.
Shantell Rock, the chair of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, the lead for the county’s Moms Demand Action chapter and a parent to four current Prince William County Public School students, announced Friday that she’ll challenge incumbent Loree Williams for the post.
A Democrat, Rock told InsideNoVa that increasing safety concerns at Freedom High School and Rippon Middle School – where her children attend – and a lack of responsiveness from the school board ultimately drove her to run.
“My final straw was the gun at Freedom. … They lacked compassion, they lacked empathy and sympathy for the parents that were out there. No one called us,” she said, referring to a September incident in which a student brought a gun to school, sending the campus into a three-hour lockdown.
She and other parents showed up at the building over the course of the lockdown because, she says, they were only hearing from their students inside and weren’t getting updates from the school or the division.
“The [security] issue at Freedom kind of solidified my decision. There needs to be a voice on the dais that speaks on behalf of the community, that’s fighting for the community, that has the community voice, and I’m that person,” Rock said.
Later in September, Rock and a group of other parents confronted school officials over what they said was a lack of communication on school safety.
Rock, whose son Rozia Henson serves as the vice chair for the county’s Democratic party chapter and is running for the House of Delegates in the 19th District next year, is also a product of Prince William County Schools. She attended both Rippon Middle School and Potomac High School before spending seven years in the army and then becoming a paralegal.
She told InsideNoVa that she didn’t necessarily have the answer for keeping violence that’s occurring in the community from making its way into Woodbridge district schools. But, she said, the schools can play a bigger role in stemming violence in and outside their buildings. She said that she wants to see more security at Freedom and other area schools, but wanted to hear more from the community on issues like increasing police presence or metal detector usage in schools.
Students in the Woodbridge district also face more economic challenges than many of their peers. Freedom, the district’s only high school, has 2,309 students. According to its most recent school profile, 56% of students were considered economically disadvantaged and 35.6% of students were English-language learners.
According to a presentation by county Police Chief Peter Newsham at Tuesday’s school board meeting, police have recovered five guns in all county schools so far during the 2022-23 school year. Nine were confiscated last year.
Rock said that administrators hands are tied when trying to deal with gangs and the minority of students cause the bulk of the problems.
“We can’t curb the issues within our community if we can’t deal with it in the schools … Administrators can’t really do anything about it because of how the system is set up,” she said. “So my issue is against the system. And right now we have people on dais who are representing the system, not the community and not the kids.”
Rock also said that she strongly favors collective bargaining rights for school employees, calling the issue a “personal” one for her and saying that the collective bargaining resolution that was recently passed by the school board was unfair and didn’t give employees enough to bargain on.
Rock’s mother-in-law works in the bus dispatching department for county schools.
“This is personal for our family. They have a right to have a voice,” Rock said. “And these teachers have a right to want a good collective bargaining resolution.”
Williams has not publicly said whether or no she plans to run for a third term on the board. She ran unopposed in both her 2015 and 2019 elections for the board. All eight board seats will be up for election next year, as they are every four years.
Back in August, 18-year-old Jaylen Custis, a recent graduate of Forest Park High School, announced that he planned to run for the school board.
