She escaped the Taliban. But building a new life in Northern Virginia isn't easy.

On Aug. 15, Roya Abbasi awoke to the sound of her sister bursting into her room to tell her the Afghanistan government had collapsed. The Taliban were running the country.

When Abbasi, 25, saw Taliban soldiers driving armored vehicles through Kabul, her new reality sank in.

“I was like maybe I’m dreaming…although we knew that it was going to happen… we still had that belief or that hope that [the Taliban] could never take over Kabul,” Abbasi told Inside NoVa. “It was such a terrifying moment for me…We all were just staring from the window and saying, ‘This is it…We are stuck.’”

She is stuck no longer. After a harrowing evacuation out of the country, Abbasi, a pharmacist in her home country who is fluent in English, is now living in Arlington and trying to rebuild her life.

Her story is not unlike that of many other Afghan refugees who fled the rule of the Taliban, taking with them only a few possessions and the clothes on their backs. Since August, nearly 100,000 refugees have come to the U.S. and about 4,000 have resettled across Virginia. The journey has not been easy, and many refugees, including Abbasi, face new challenges in a foreign country they now call home.

Watching the Taliban roam the streets of Kabul reminded Abbasi that the freedoms she enjoyed – to go to school, to work, to marry whom she wanted – were no longer guaranteed. Abbasi, who had returned to Afghanistan in July after being in Pakistan for five years earning her degree in pharmacological sciences, said she, like thousands of other Afghan women, had a lot to lose if they remained in the country.

“The thing that we were most afraid of was the Taliban coming home to home for single ladies or for divorced ones, and if they’re not married, they will force us into marriage,” she said.

She knew her best chance to keep her freedoms, her livelihood and most importantly her life was to try to get out.

At the time, Abbasi was volunteering at the Museum of Science and Technology in Kabul helping women find careers in STEM fields. The day the Taliban took over the city, museum officials contacted Abbasi and her female colleagues to help evacuate them. But thousands of other Afghans were also trying to leave the country, and Abbasi’s father was skeptical his daughter would be able to flee before the Taliban’s Aug. 31 deadline for the full U.S. withdrawal.

Abbasi’s father, Fazal Umar, told her to go immediately to the airport because her life was in danger.

“It was a threat for me being an activist, being a person who has lived her life away from the family,” she said. “People are very conservative [in Afghanistan], and me living in Pakistan for five years, all alone by myself was a very problematic thing.”

She was scared that the Taliban would find her. “The Taliban said they were going to target and kill each and every person who spoke out against them.”

A chaotic escape

The airport was chaotic, Abbasi said. It was dark when she arrived, and hundreds of men, women and children were crowding the entrance to the airport. Abbasi made her way to the middle of the crowd to avoid the Taliban, who were firing their weapons and beating people on the edges.

“It was a horrific situation,” she said.

The next morning, when the airport gates finally opened, Abbasi rushed in with everyone else. After showing a U.S. military official her passport and other supporting documents that demonstrated why her life was in danger, Abbasi was escorted by bus to a commercial flight headed for Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

She stayed in the Emirates for 45 days until she was flown to the United States, landing in Philadelphia on Oct. 8. From there, it was a 5½-hour bus ride to Fort Pickett in Blackstone, in Southern Virginia.

When she arrived at the base, Abbasi was housed in a small trailer filled with dozens of other men, also refugees. She asked if she could be moved to a trailer for women but was initially told by a U.S. military official that she was “not in a place you can ask for anything.”

But after some convincing, Abbasi was moved to another trailer with several other women, including a mother and her three daughters in their early teens. Their father and husband had been shot and killed during the evacuation.

“Everybody was in a state of depression…stressed out…they were crying,” she said.

After 15 days, Abbasi was transferred to a barracks. Over the next several weeks, because of her background in medicine, she helped out at the base hospital, translating for doctors and nurses who were caring for Afghan refugees.

One nurse, Rakiba Martin, 38, who works for a hospital in Virginia Beach, told Abbasi that once she was cleared by U.S. military officials, she needed to leave the base as soon as possible because the military was prioritizing settling families ahead of single adults.

Abbasi told her she needed some time to think it over. But after a few weeks she was no longer allowed to work with the medical personnel for security reasons, and the fall cold started to creep into her barracks. The heat was not working. With little to do at the base, she decided to leave and accepted Martin’s help.

Heading to Northern Virginia

Martin and Abbasi left Fort Pickett on Nov. 20 and drove nearly three hours to Alexandria, where a resettlement agency, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS), is located. After some convincing, a week later, the agency accepted Abbasi’s case.

Since then, the agency has been paying for Abbasi to stay in an Airbnb in Arlington and providing a $200 monthly stipend while she applies for Social Security, Medicaid, food stamps and jobs. Martin checks in on Abbasi almost everyday.

“She gives me advice on what to do, what not to do, how to get a job or…what life is like in America. [Martin] is my ultimate support,” Abbasi said.

A few weeks after accepting her case, LIRS assigned Abbasi a case worker, Ahmad Amiry. Amiry, who obtained a Special Immigration Visa while working as a security consultant for the U.S. government, also had to leave Afghanistan because his life was in danger – leaving his parents and siblings behind.

“I was afraid that the Taliban would kill me,” he said.

Many refugees who come to LIRS start as clients as Amiry did, but after 90 days they can apply to become case managers. Amiry arrived in Northern Virginia in late August and has been a case manager since November, helping other refugees adjust to their new life and find work. He said Abbasi is one of his best clients.

“[Roya] has a plan for her future…she’s a really motivated girl,” he said.

Nonetheless, Abbasi has not had any luck finding a job. Although she’s highly educated, because she did not earn her degree in the United States, it is difficult to find work not just in her field but anywhere.

“I applied for many jobs, as a server, with Target and in other places. The only reason that I was not able to work was my lack of experience [working in the U.S.],” she said.

'How can I survive?"

Nevertheless, she now has a few promising prospects, possibly as a receptionist for Georgetown Hospital or as a case manager for LIRS when she becomes eligible to apply. But even so, she feels sad and anxious about having to start over again.

“I was a pharmacist [in Afghanistan] and now I have to start here from zero…work ordinary jobs…I'm 25…I'm not like a teenage girl who will work and will study again,” she said.

“This is a whole new world,” Abbasi added. “How can I survive?”

Being far from her family has also been difficult. She’s lonely and worried about their safety and well-being.

Back in Afghanistan, Abbasi said her father’s fabric store business has suffered because the economy has collapsed. Virtually everyone, including her father, is allowed to withdraw only between $100 and $200 a day from their bank account if they're lucky.

Abbasi has five siblings, three of whom have graduated high school and two are still in school. But none are able to continue their education or get jobs because there are no teachers or employment opportunities, she said.

“They're just staying at home,” she said. “They have no idea what to do…People have no future over there.”

Her family can’t leave Afghanistan because their passports are expired, and the passport office is no longer operating. Still, despite the challenges, Abbasi appreciates the opportunities the U.S. government and her new community have given her.

“I am lucky that I came out of that place…I'm grateful for that,” she said, adding that some day she hopes to be an inspiration for others like her who were once in her position.

“I want to go to school,” she said. “I want to learn whatever is necessary for me to become a better pharmacist, or to become a person who is able to help others.”

And one day, when conditions are safer, Abbasi said she hopes to return to her country and fulfill her dream of building a rehabilitation facility for recovering addicts who have suffered from trauma because of the war that lasted two decades.

“I will go back to my country,” she said. “I will make all my dreams come true.”