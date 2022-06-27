Sheetz convenience stores that offer a higher-ethanal types of gas known as unleaded 88 and E85 have dropped prices for the July 4 holiday travel period.
Unleaded 88, a type of gas with 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, is selling for $3.99 a gallon while E85, made for flexible fuel vehicles, is $3.49 a gallon, Sheetz said in a news release.
Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex fuel vehicles. Sheetz spokeswoman Harry Hammel said 349 of the companies 650 stores carry Unleaded 88.
E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.
