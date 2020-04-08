The National Park Service received a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommending the full closure of Shenandoah National Park.
Upon receiving this request from the health department, Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, with the support of the NPS Deputy Director, Operations, David Vela and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the decision to immediately close the park until further notice.
Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the park service said in a news release. "The NPS is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic."
Updates on park operations are available on the website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Shenandoah National Park, including:
• Website for interactives, photo galleries, videos, and webcams: https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm
• Subscribe to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS
• Join the park on social media where they will host new content in the coming weeks: https://www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps/, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS, and https://www.instagram.com/shenandoahnps/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.