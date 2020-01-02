A 60-year-old North Carolina man visiting relatives in Spotsylvania County for the holidays was severely beaten, then arrested, after authorities say he was caught molesting two small children.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 29, Spotsylvania County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 6800 block of Luce Lane, and arrived to find "a chaotic scene," with an older man with severe injuries to his face.
Upon entering the house, deputies also encountered a man displaying a handgun quickly approaching the older man, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies quickly engaged the man with the gun, giving him commands to drop the weapon, which he did.
Through the investigation deputies learned that 60-year-old Mark Stanley was visiting family members for the holidays. One of the family members awoke early and decided to check on his two small children, ages 2 and 3 years old, the news release said.
"When the father opened the children’s bedroom door, he found the suspect, Mr. Stanley in the room with the children nude from the waist down," the release said.
When the father asked what was going on, Stanley pushed him out of the room and locked the door, authorities say. The father forced his way into the room and began beating Stanley, the release said.
Stanley was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, then jailed at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond, the release said.
Stanley is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with children and one count of domestic assault, the release said.
The children were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
Additional charges may be brought against Stanley as the investigation continues. No charges were brought against the children's father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.