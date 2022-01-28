Stafford County deputies and detectives are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl this afternoon in the Embrey Mill neighborhood.
It happened about 2:50 p.m. on Basswood Drive when a man grabbed the girl and took her to a vehicle, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. She was able to get out of the car and run away.
The suspect is described as a white male with a light brown goatee and a dark jacket. He was driving a black Buick Regal, which is shown in the photo. If you have any information, please call 540-658-4400.
There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.