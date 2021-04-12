The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing early Monday at the McDonald's in South Riding.
Deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on Defender Drive around 1:35 a.m. after the victim reported to a family member that he had been stabbed.
The man victim told deputies he was leaving the McDonald's and an unknown male emerged from the nearby bushes and stabbed him, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said there is no further suspect description.
The victim was hospitalized this morning with serious injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
