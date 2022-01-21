The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office late Friday said law enforcement is aware of "several social media posts" regarding planned protests of school mask requirements.

While the Virginia Department of Health is responsible for enforcing mask mandates, the sheriff’s office said trespassing, disorderly conduct and other applicable laws will "continue to be enforced as needed."

The Stafford County School Board voted Thursday in favor of keeping a mask mandate in place for all students, staff and visitors, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order requiring school districts to allow parental choice. Youngkin's order takes effect Monday.

"The Sheriff’s Office does work in concert with Stafford County Public Schools to ensure the safety of all students and teachers," the agency said in a Facebook post. "Our goal is to provide a safe community for all residents and visitors and a safe learning environment for our students."

A number of other Virginia school systems, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria and Prince William, have said they, too, plan to keep mask mandates in schools. Fauquier County's school board vote Thursday night to make masks optional starting Monday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued new state guidelines late Friday afternoon for how COVID-19 should be handled in Virginia schools, asking parents to “listen to their principal” while his new mask order is pending in court.